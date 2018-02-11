8-year-old girl's dream of getting a puppy comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

Kaelee, a young girl with a rare type of bone cancer, wrote a letter to Santa asking for a puppy, and thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation now has an inseparable friend.
