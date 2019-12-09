10 Democratic candidates on debate stage for 1st time

More
ABC News’ Mary Bruce reports from Houston on how the top 2020 presidential candidates are preparing to debate on the same stage for the first time.
2:26 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 10 Democratic candidates on debate stage for 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:26","description":"ABC News’ Mary Bruce reports from Houston on how the top 2020 presidential candidates are preparing to debate on the same stage for the first time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"65558241","title":"10 Democratic candidates on debate stage for 1st time","url":"/GMA/News/video/10-democratic-candidates-debate-stage-1st-time-65558241"}