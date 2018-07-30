-
Now Playing: Father of missing student speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Viral tweet lands homeless man job interviews
-
Now Playing: $100M suit aims to 'drive death-trap duck boats out of business': Lawyer
-
Now Playing: Hot, dry conditions fuel California fires
-
Now Playing: Les Moonves accused of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage in California as Trump threatens government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania police identify man shot dead
-
Now Playing: Boater finds shelter from waterspout under stilt house
-
Now Playing: Family cites power outage in mother's death
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting; killers on the loose
-
Now Playing: Jilted husband awarded nearly $9M from wife's lover
-
Now Playing: Father of missing Iowa college student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout found after going missing for nearly 2 days while on hiking trip
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens government shutdown over border security
-
Now Playing: CBS board to meet as CEO faces sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Deadly California fire burns over 90,000 acres
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police release video of fatal shooting as family calls for cops' firing
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as fires rage
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: CBS board to meet on Moonves, report says
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: California wildfires