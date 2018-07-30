Transcript for $100M suit aims to 'drive death-trap duck boats out of business': Lawyer

And what this lawsuit. We hope. That we will drive the death trap docked us. Out of business. And I can tell you we are. Humbled. To represent. A family that has suffered. So much grief. And horror. Want to talk about documents. Because I think it's important that the public matters. And I think before any parent ever thinks about taking a child on a doctor. For what they think is thirty or sixty minutes of fun that they know the real statistics. And the real risks. That they face. Duck boats were invented in World War II. To bring troops. Off of the sea. Onto the land. Where they would mostly be abandoned. They had an accountant fees. They were open air. Maybe they began becoming an error popular. Used for commercial tourism. In the eighty's and ninety's. Since 1999. There have been 42 deaths. Associated with duck boats. Laid out on this chart here. The death. Per mile. Part duct road. Race. The death per mile death per duct rates. Are staggering. It is estimated that there somewhere between. A 10200. Operating duck boats in the United States. If we give them 200. That would be. One death every five duck boats it's one years. Our goal right now. And our mission from the family is fine out what happen. And make sure it never happens again. And that is all we are focused on. There's been no discussion about settling the case. It's been no discussion of money with a fan. It at all they have. Given us. Two things to dip into things on. Find out what happened. Make sure it never happens again and we are united with the family that that is all we are focusing on. Right now.

