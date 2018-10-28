11 dead, at least 6 others injured when shooter opens fire inside Pittsburgh synagogu

More
Mass shooting is among the deadliest attacks ever on the U.S. Jewish community.
4:43 | 10/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11 dead, at least 6 others injured when shooter opens fire inside Pittsburgh synagogu

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58803243,"title":"11 dead, at least 6 others injured when shooter opens fire inside Pittsburgh synagogu","duration":"4:43","description":"Mass shooting is among the deadliest attacks ever on the U.S. Jewish community.","url":"/GMA/News/video/11-dead-injured-shooter-opens-fire-inside-pittsburgh-58803243","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.