Transcript for All 12 boys and coach successfully rescued from Thailand cave

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good were coming back on right now with some good news of all twelve boys in that cave in Thailand have been rescued so has their coach. He should be endlessly in the scene right there want to go straight to Matt Gutman. On the scene met. Good morning Jordan incredible piece of news and I bet. Never in the history of medicine have people in this country and around the world been so happy to see boys brought out an ambulances. But that's the way it is here you can see the enormous relief. Among these troops in the soldiers behind me were still waiting to see. That twelfth ambulance and thirteenth ambulance carrying the last boy and the coach but the fact is from the Navy SEALs the Thai Navy SEALs they report. They are out of the cave and out of harm's way now nobody thought it was possible for the first ten days of this search. Every thought there would he didn't find that they had lost hope so many did. And then if they found them but they couldn't figure out a way to get them out because. You had twelve points in their who were weak emaciated and didn't know how to swim mini only way out of that mile and a half long elaborate and being cave. Was through underground passages in which you had to scuba dive so they taught them how to swim that taught them how to dive. And today finally success for the hundreds actually thousands of support staff. In that mountain right behind me at the mouth of the cave who've been camping out there for so long. It is a tremendous. Moment here in Thailand part to understate the whole country coming behind that right now from when what we know Matt. The boys and pretty good shape. Yet they seem to be pretty good shape what we hear from health officials here the first eight that have been brought out and have already arrived at the hospital. Are doing fine two of them are suffering from pneumonia but that's pretty pretty even easily treatable and then we have to see the state of the last four boys who came out plus the coach George. But for now some very good news all twelve boys plus they're coach have been rescued from that cave in Thailand. We're going to be back in GMA just a bit also tonight a special edition of 20/20 that's at 9 eastern hundred Stephanopoulos in New York have a good day. This has been a special.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.