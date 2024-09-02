3-year cruise stuck in harbor months after it was scheduled to set sail

A cruise that promised three years at sea is stuck in the harbor months after it was scheduled to set sail. ABC News' Trevor Ault reports.

September 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live