Transcript for Air Force counterintelligence officer charged with spying

The latest on that air force counterintelligence officer who defected to Iran. Now charged with spying. Prosecutors say Monica Witt revealed the mission in code of a secret Pentagon program betrayed America and our chief global affairs anchor, Martha Raddatz, is here. Reporter: Monica Witt is now a fugitive, a defector says the FBI believed to be living in Iran right now where she can continue to reveal secrets. This is a woman who spent more than a decade doing counterintelligence for the air force. We learned overnight that she worked as an airborne crypto linguist meaning she was likely flying over the region sucking up conversations and helping to analyze that data using the farsi language skills the air force taught her. The indictment said her motivation for spying is ideological saying she said she wanted to use the training she got for, quote, good, not evil and threatening to go public with these secret programs in quote, do like Edward Snowden who leaked massive a of intelligence. We go to accusations against Ryan Adams, the ex-husband of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.