Transcript for Airports brace for influx of holiday travelers

A whole lot of fun. Timing deeply inconvenient. Millions prepare to fly. This map shows the planes already in the kye and our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is right there at Washington dulles airport. David, good morning and happy holidays. How are things looking so far? Reporter: So far, so good. And this one is getting ready for Atlanta. You can see they're getting ready to refuel. This is it. These are the big travel days for this holiday season. Today and tomorrow. According to the airlines they'll transfer folks who want to get home, nearly 3 million. The peak is tomorrow. How are they handling it? This is the shot inside. Folks lining up to get on the aircraft. They are officers to keep the lines moving and they have added 150,000 seats by keeping them on the tack Mac and as far as the storm, Dan, and army there's saying they are ready for anything. Are all the passengers waiting in line. More than 100 million people expected to hop on the highway.

