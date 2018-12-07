Transcript for Plane crash survivors describe heroic rescue

D now to the survivors of that pla crash in Alaska. All 11 people on board this floateeehow able to walk aafter it crashed on a tainside.is morning we're seeing video of the Dra coast guard rescue helicopter and hearing from one the passengers. ABC's will Carr has they Reporter: Overnight new V of that dramatic rescue the side of a treacherousou in Alaska, watch ashis coast guard crew pulls one plane crash surv after another to safety perilous condns. The whole effort, it was amazing. I'm going to cry, sorry, it's just incrle. Reporter: Passengers who were returning F art fishing resortrea still emotional. To havoet in that hept beerrified of other flight a the pilot wasjust calm and they were amazing. Reporter: Another posting on faok, I can't believe they fous. I can't believe they braved the conditions they did. 11 people survived after their T plane crashed into a Moun filled with jagged rocks steep cliffs on prince of walesla We were fully expecting fatalities just due to the sheer rock faces around the area. Reporter: Butthilot managed to avoid the life-threatening pitfalls. Frour perspective what are the odds th thisilot could safely crash L T plane, keep it intackeep everybody safe on that ight? 0.1%. Reporter: The pilot calling 911 mome after the crash. THAs guardhen swooping in ti hicopters through dense fog, one crew member saying it was the ickest cloud cover he had ever seen. The survivors bruised and battered but all okay. Nothing but 11 smiles ck at always. Therty gratefuthat we were able to get them off the mount. Reporter: We learned the pilot is Amer nav S.E.A.L. And commercialviatornd likely used that expere to pull off T impossible

