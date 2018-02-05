Transcript for Amanda Knox opens up about social media and public shaming

We want to turn to a name we remember, Amanda Knox. She was at the center of tabloid headlines around the world. Wrongfully convicted in Italy of murder and ultimately found not guilty. Well, now she is using her own experience to help other women who she says have been maligned in the media. We'll talk to Amanda in a moment but first take a look at her new show. Were you ever afraid to stand up for yourself? I definitely was. And don't forget this was before like me too and time's up and so it's a different thing but was extremely taboo at that time too. Reporter: Amanda Knox known once as foxy knoxy has a new mission. Standing up for women who were publicly shamed and attacked in the media "The Scarlett letter reports." I'm Amanda Knox and I too have been subjected to harassment and death threats. Reporter: In the Facebook series Knox sits down with actress mischa Barton, model amber rose and other women who say has been a painful and public shaming in the media now fighting to reclaim their represent takes. My grandmother had to read in-depth details of things that happened to me that I never wanted her to know. Thank you to everyone who's believed in me. Reporter: While studying in Italy Knox was at the center of a media frenzy convicted of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, acquitted and found guilty again. There were people out there who genuinely wanted to hurt me and wanted to hurt me by exploiting my pain. Reporter: Well, it is really great to have Amanda Knox here with us now. Thank you so much for coming. You know, I think still looking back on your story most people cannot even imagine what it was like for you to go through what you went through. You say part of doing this project is to hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. To prevent this from happening again. Absolutely. I mean, in all cases of wrongful conviction, you see people who are -- who fall victim to our impulse to scapegoat, vilify and punish. And in the majority of wrongful conviction cases that's happening to black men. My vilification came through the lens of our society's impulse to vilify women and female sexuality. Coming home interest that I've seen how that same vilification process happens towards other women and that's what this show is all about. It's about bringing back compassion and context to journalism without, you know, somehow losing objectivity or the integrity of journalism. It's happening to so many women and still happening. When you hear the name foxy knoxy, that phrase that you had to endure for so many year, what goes through your mind now? Does that still haunt you when you go out? Absolutely. I mean, it's almost like living a double life where I'm in -- I'm in a limbo space where Amanda Knox, a real person exist, foxy knoxy idea of a person exists and I'm constantly having to juggle how someone is interacting with me based upon that two-dimensional version of me in the public's imagine nation for so long and I'm not alone in that. As soon as you've been labored something and given that catchy salacious nickname the real you is gone many and you are absorbed into this, you know, this template character. There's absolutely nothing you can do about that when you're the victim of a story of headlines like that. Tell us a little about your future. You're busy in activism and writing a lot. What are you working on. Right now I'm thrilled that "The Scarlett letter reports" are coming out and excited to see the reaction to it because I'm hoping it's a part of this ongoing conversation about how we treat people who are in our attention span. And whether or not we are going to treat them like we are ourselves would want to be treated? Thanks for doing it. New episodes air every Wednesday all month long on Facebook. You can watch them now and we

