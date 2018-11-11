Transcript for Amazon Echo may provide answers in double murder case

Welcome back to "Gma." A device like the Amazon echo is programmed to answer tough questions. But can it help in a murder case? A judge says it could contain evidence on who killed two women. Erielle reshef has more on that. Good morning to you. Good morning to you guys. It's the device designed to answer on command. Prosecutors in New Hampshire are hoping an Amazon echo can answer key questions in a double murder case. Alexa, lights off. Reporter: This morning an Amazon echo at the center of a double murder case. A New Hampshire judge ordering the company to turn over recordings from the kitchen of this home where authorities believe Timothy Verrill killed Christine Sullivan and Jenna Pellegrini in 2017. Alexa, add wrapping paper to the shopping list. Reporter: The court finding the echo may have captured evidence of Sullivan's death including the attack and possible removal of the body from the kitchen. They've taken the position in the past that the information is protected speech under the first amendment and to turn this information over to the government is a violation of the privacy rights. Reporter: Pellegrini's heart broken father reacting to the judge's decision. I'm glad the judge is allowing if echo device to be checked so we can find the truth if there is a possibility something is there. It's not the first time Amazon has been ordered to release recordings. Experts turning to the echo to try to crack a 2016 murder case in Arkansas. The Arkansas case didn't go to the supreme court because although Amazon resisted initially, they eventually agreed to turn over the information. Reporter: Overnight Amazon pushing back telling ABC news it won't release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us. Amazon objects to overbroad or inappropriate demands as a matter of course. New Hampshire prosecutors are hoping to look at the devices that may have been paired to the echo at the time of the murders. It's still unclear whether there is evidence on that echo from the home. Verrill is awaiting trial. It's set to begin in April. He has pleaded not guilty. Such an interesting case.

