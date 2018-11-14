Transcript for Amazon faces backlash after picking NYC, Virginia for headquarters

We'll keep our eye on that. Thank you so much. The online retail giant, Amazon, facing growing questions about splitting their headquarters between New York and the D.C. Area after hosting a nationwide competition Rebecca Jarvis has the latest. Reporter: This morning the backlash growing over Amazon's decision to move its two new headquarters to New York City and Arlington, Virginia. Amazon says the hq2 project will include a $5 billion investment creating as many as 50,000 high paying jobetween the two cities. It's a great day for New York City. It's an extraordinary day for queens. Reporter: But not everyone is celebrating. We don't like to lose. This does not make us happy. Reporter: The year-long competition between 238 cities was just a ploy by Amazon to get its hands on a treasure trove of powerful information and that including transportation, real estate and workforce development plans for cities across the country. Will it be used in the future to target customers? This is a perplexing question because we're talking about publicly available information about cities, economic growth, their education systems and transportation systems and the like. Is there anything that you will use from this research to acquire new customers, to target consumers with specific advertising now that you have this information? I don't think it's really applicable to a business use. It really was all about deciding the best location for -- to find employees and to attract employees. Reporter: And while many in New York and Virginia are excited about the new headquarters some locals are concerned that will impact the infrastructure and affordable housing prices. Amazon says they'll be using all that valuable data that they collected through the process to make choices about future locations and investments. They are investing in a handful of other places as well putting employees there too. Wow. Cities that lost out do not like it at all. No one wants to be a loser. We're in New York. You can't win. Now to new developments in the viral prom photo story from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.