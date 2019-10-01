Amazon founder, wife announce they're divorcing after 25 years

Jeff Bezos and his wife, Mackenzie, are separating in what could be a billion-dollar divorce. The online shopping pioneer's net worth is reported to be $137 billion.
3:25 | 01/10/19

Amazon founder, wife announce they're divorcing after 25 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

