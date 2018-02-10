Amazon raising minimum wage for US employees

More
The online giant is raising its minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time and seasonal workers, in time for the holiday season.
1:12 | 10/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon raising minimum wage for US employees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58226178,"title":"Amazon raising minimum wage for US employees","duration":"1:12","description":"The online giant is raising its minimum wage to $15 for all full-time, part-time and seasonal workers, in time for the holiday season.","url":"/GMA/News/video/amazon-raising-minimum-wage-us-employees-58226178","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.