Transcript for American woman claims she was brainwashed by ISIS

We'll go to the latest on the battle against ISIS. A young American woman is speaking out after leaving the university of Alabama Birmingham and secretly joining ISIS in Syria years ago. Now she says she was brainwashed and is begging to be allowed back home. ABC's James Longman is in Syria with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. As U.S. Led coalition forces are just days away from clearing ISIS territory in Syria a young American mother who was once part of the terror group did speaking out regretting fleeing her home four years ago and admits what she did was a big mistake. This morning, desperate pleas from a 24-year-old American mother who left Alabama to marry an ISIS fighter. I don't know. I thought I was doing T correctly for the sake of god and when I came here and I saw everything with my own eyes I realized I made a big mistake and I know I've ruined my future and son's future and I deeply regret it. Reporter: Hoda mothana seen in exclusive photos claims she was lured and brainwashed by ISIS four years ago when she was just 19, believed to be the only American inside the camp, mothana is begging for a second chance hoping to return to her family in the U.S. Telling the guardian she fears for her safety. I've been planning to get out for months. I got caught twice by ISIS and I was so scared I broke my phone. Reporter: In an exclusive letter obtained by ABC news she writes when I left for Syria I was a naive, angry and arrogant young woman. I stopped listening to my family. The terrible effects of war changed me. Seeing bloodshed up close changed me. Motherhood changed me. And previously helped spread ISIS propaganda calling for a tax on Americans. In 2017 her father spoke to ABC news in shadow. I never thought in my life that would happen to us, to me, to my family but it happened to my family. It could happen to any other family. Reporter: Because mothana is American she can expect to be repatriated to expect justice. President trump wants U.S. Allies to follow his lead but many countries don't want to bring their nationals home, 1500 foreign ISIS women and their children are in mothana's camp and that number is growing. James Longman, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.