Transcript for Arizona police department faces lawsuit after traffic stop

We do want to turn to disturbing video coming to light during a traffic stop in Arizona. The Glendale police department facing a lawsuit for what happened after they pulled a car over. This morning, newly released body cam video obtained by affiliate KNXV showing the dramatic encounter involving police officers in Glendale, Arizona, and a man they tased during a traffic stop. Ow! STO. Reporter: The man and his family now suing the department. Police say the July 2017 incident started with a turn signal violation. Nobody has their I.D. On them? No. Anything wiheir name on it? Reporter: The passenger, Johnny Wheatcroft, his 6 and 11-year-old sons and their mother in the backseat. Okay. I don't want you stuffing anything down in between the seat like you're doing. Relax. Reporter: The officers concerned he's hiding evidence. The situation dramatically escalates. Stop. What the . Turn over. Turn over, . Reporter: Officers deploying their tasers struggling to get Wheatcroft into handcuff, the struggle lasting for several minutes. Wheatcroft's attorney says his client was tased 11 times in a lawsuit calling the incident unlawful, unprovoked, unwarranted, unjustified, callous, depraved, vicious and evil. Police saying the officer deployed his taser after they say Wheatcroft's wife hit his partner in the head. In a statement Glendale police say they reviewed the officer's actions and one of them was disciplined in a letter obtained by our affiliate KNXV, he was suspended for 30 hours without pay for what the department called gross negligence. Wheatcroft and his wife were both charged with aggravated T. Court records show she pled guilty to a lesser charge in the lawsuit. Wheatcroft's attorney says all the charges against his client weismissed. But hard video to watch. Really. Absolutely. No matter what. Let's W to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.