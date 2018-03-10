Transcript for 4 arrested in robberies of celebrities' homes

the suspected burglary ring busted in Los Angeles, four people are now in custody accused of robbing high-profile stars and athletes' homes. Police say they use social media to figure out who to target. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the details. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning. It didn't take an advanced degree in crime to figure out when stars weren't home. It only took a smartphone. W, the LAPD says a gang of teenagers and one of their mothers has been ripping off celebs for nearly the past year. Stealing millions of dollars worth of cash and jewelry from the homes when the celebs were at performances or at games. How did the thieves know? The LAPD said the she was just tracked the stars' social media accounts. After a year of home robbery sergeanting celebs like Rihanna as well as athletes like the L.A. Dodgers yasiel Puig, the LAPD thinks it has finally found the culprits. Arresting three teenagers and one of their mothers after a robbery gone wrong at the home of Los Angeles rams receiver Robert woods. Police say the gang seen in this security video first obtained by TMZ sports robbing the dodgers' Puig's multimillion dollar estate. Hey, hey. Safe. You found the safe? Yeah. Used social media to figure out when the celebrities would be out of Los Angeles and had more celebrities targeted including Matt Damon, Lebron James and Viola Davis. The victim's home had been selected based on social media postings and touring or travel schedules of the owners. Reporter: Police say the group used a method called flocking. Flocking like birds to an area frequented by the rich and famous, knocking on the front door then breaking in and changing clothes when they were done. Using social media to target celebrities, it was underscored when Kim Kardashian was bound and gagged by five robbers in Paris who stole $10 million worth of her jewelry. He duct taped my face and my mouth to get me to not yell. Then, you know, they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they're just totally going to shoot me. Reporter: The robbers allegedly knew where she was and what kind of jewels she had after she displayed them on a live Snapchat feed. I was snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it. Reporter: The alleged robbers captured on camera escaping on bicycles and by foot in this surveillance footage obtained by French news outlet m6 news outlet. They arrested 16 connected to the case later. The Hollywood heists from recent months harken back to the infamous bling ring from a decade ago. 17 stealing from the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lindsay lohan and Rachel bilsan to the tune of $3 million and spoke with one of the members. First time we did it we found a grand in cash. Reporter: The case so huge, it even made it to the big screen. I look forward to my day in court. Reporter: Now this alleged ring is also going to get its day in court but first they each have to come up with about $700,000 in bail. Now, the LAPD tells me it's not just celebrities who are targeted but regular folks like us who advertise on social media that we're going to be away from home. Now, investigators say you can still post pictures from exotic locale S on vacation but maybe wait to post until you get back home, Michael.

