Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmers

Strangers at a beach in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, linked arms and stretched out into the waves to successfully rescue swimmers caught in a rip current.
1:56 | 07/26/18

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmers

