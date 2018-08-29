Now Playing: New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre

Now Playing: Georgia police officer hailed a hero after helping save baby's life

Now Playing: Luke Bryan talks family, new restaurant and his CMA nomination

Now Playing: Whole grain versus white: Which grain is best for you?

Now Playing: How the queen is taking Princess Kate under her wing

Now Playing: Pink's son has 'hand, foot and mouth disease': What to know

Now Playing: NYPD beekeeper called to take on thousands of bees in Times Square

Now Playing: Officer who killed unarmed man responds to critics

Now Playing: New technology designed to keep ambulances safer

Now Playing: Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open

Now Playing: Fierce backlash as Louis CK returns to stand-up

Now Playing: Trump administration wages battle with Google

Now Playing: Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue

Now Playing: Black gubernatorial candidate makes history in Florida

Now Playing: Magnitude-4.4 earthquake rocks Los Angeles area

Now Playing: US tensions with North Korea on the rise

Now Playing: 11-year-old dies amid sweltering heat across the US

Now Playing: This mom donated 15,000 ounces of breast milk to help other moms

Now Playing: Get sugar high at Candytopia: a real-life Candyland experience