Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue

More
Texas police officer Sam Click raced through flames to rescue a family of seven from their burning home.
2:02 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57470202,"title":"Bodycam captures cop's fiery home rescue","duration":"2:02","description":"Texas police officer Sam Click raced through flames to rescue a family of seven from their burning home.","url":"/GMA/News/video/bodycam-captures-cops-fiery-home-rescue-57470202","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.