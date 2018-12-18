Border wall stalemate holds as government shutdown looms

More
Some Republican senators said they're in the dark about what President Donald Trump wants as a government shutdown looms just a few days away.
1:31 | 12/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Border wall stalemate holds as government shutdown looms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59879987,"title":"Border wall stalemate holds as government shutdown looms","duration":"1:31","description":"Some Republican senators said they're in the dark about what President Donald Trump wants as a government shutdown looms just a few days away. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/border-wall-stalemate-holds-government-shutdown-looms-59879987","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.