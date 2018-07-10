Transcript for Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Supreme Court Justice

The country has a new supreme court justice this morning Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in overnight ending an epic battle over his confirmation. One that deepened our addition and one that raced painful questions about sex, power and gender relations. The president wasting no time celebrating his victory at a rally in Topeka, Kansas. Not everyone was cheering. Protesters repeatedly interrupted the final confirmation vote in the senate chamber, crowded the steps of the supreme court and took to the streets in several cities to express their outrage. So many questions this morning about this huge story. Can the senate recover from the acrimony that surrounded this confirmation fight? What will Kavanaugh's elevation do to the reputation and the rulings of the supreme court? How will all of this impact the midterm elections now just weeks away? ABC's chief white house correspondent Jon Karl is in our capital. Good morning Jon. Good morning, Dan. Brett Kavanaugh is now justice Kavanaugh boosting president trump's legacy and possibly reshaping the court for decades to come. Reporter: At a campaign rally overnight in Topeka, Kansas the president revelled in his victory just hours after the senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the newest justice to the supreme court. I'm thrilled to be here on this historic night. Reporter: Under banners reading promises made, promised kept president trump touted the win as a turning point headed into the midterms now just 30 days away. We have been energized. Reporter: He claimed Kavanaugh's confirmation battle has shown Democrats are too radical to lead. The Democrats are too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law, not the rule of the mob. Reporter: But this was a victory that divided the nation. Before and after the vote protesters flooded the capital. The protesters crossed a police line amassing on the supreme court's sprawling front steps. They chanted support for sexual assault survivors and promised a reckoning for Republicans in the midterms. Not long after he was confirmed Brett Kavanaugh whisked past the protesters and into the supreme court in a line of black SUVs where he was sworn in late Saturday by chief justice John Roberts and the man he'll replace retired justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation became certain after Republican senator Susan Collins said she would support him on Friday. Senate Democrats voiced their opposition and frustration until the final vote. President trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the united States supreme court has been one of the saddest moments in the history of the senate. Reporter: That sentiment was echoed by protesters in the senate gallery who repeatedly interrupted the proceedings. Sergeant at arms will restore order in the gallery. Reporter: By 4:00 in the afternoon vice president Mike pence announced Kavanaugh's confirmation. The ayes are 50, the nays are 48, the nomination of breath Brett M. Kavanaugh to be a supreme court justice of the United States is confirmed. Reporter: Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell relished the Republican victory. We stood up for the presumption of innocence. Reporter: President trump watched the vote on air force one en route to his rally in Kansas. We were honored he was able to withstand this horrible horrible attack by the Democrats. Reporter: The president is not backing down from his support for Kavanaugh and his belief he was innocent of the sexual assault allegations that threatened to derail his nomination. Reporter: Are you 100% -- I'm 100%. I have no doubt. As he was sworn in last night by justice Roberts and former justice Kennedy, several of the other justices were on hand. Including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and 'lay in a Kay again. Now Brett Kavanaugh is officially one of the nine justices of the supreme court. He will take his seat on the bench when the court resumes hearing cases Tuesday. Dan. We know trump may get the chance to nominate more judges to the supreme court given the ages of existing justices. We know Kavanaugh will shift the make up of the court to the right. What will they mean for hot button issues like abortion rights, gun rights and environmental protection? It will shift the court to the right on all those issues. The biggest issue Dan is abortion. Remember candidate trump pro Ms. Ed he would nominate pro-life justices. Neither Gorsuch or Kavanaugh said how they will rule on roe V. Wade. There's no question that that is the big issue here. Now Susan Collins who put him on the court with her yes vote has said she got assurances from Kavanaugh that he would support precedent. Of course roe V. Wade is supreme court precedent. Jon, president trump is on a roll in recent weeks. The economy is growing. He's made progress on trade and two supreme court nominations under his belt. What is the likely impact of all this as we head into the midterms? In the polling we've seen you have seen a clear shift Republicans are now more intentionally paying attention and enthusiastic about the midterm elections. The gap has narrowed in several key races, especially senate races. At least right now the momentum has shifted back towards the Republicans. That said, they still face an uphill battle in keeping control of the house. Joon, speaking of impact, but in a different way, you've covered capitol hill for many years. We've hear the raw bitterness of this fight. What lasting implications could there be for the senate? I've seen some very bitter battles, obviously the impeachment of Bill Clinton, the Iraq war. This is far from the first bitterly divisive battle. This is different in how personal it got. The personal attacks by each party. It seems like it will take a long time to overcome the divisions. It's hard to see frankly how those divisions are overcome. We hear people asking whether it's rock battle. Jon Karl thank you. I want to remind everybody Jon is going to be hosting "This week" later this morning. He'll go one on one with counsel to the president kellyanne Conway, plus the Hawaii senator offering the democratic perspective. It's coming up right here on ABC. Thanks again to Jon Karl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.