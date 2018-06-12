Transcript for Bush friend delivers emotional tribute at funeral

My friends we're here today in the house and the lower. To say good bye to a man of great face. And great integrity. A truly beautiful humanity. And to honor his noble character. His life of service. And the sweet memories he leaves for his friends. His family. And four are gratefully. For more than sixty years. George Herbert Walker Bush. Has been my friend. And he's been my role model. Today. As we Entrust his soul to. His name to history. And his memory to our hearts. I must began within an apology. Anthony. I am about to do something you always hate. And it your mother always told you not to do. Brag about says. I don't do this because it must be done. And cars as a longer. I see that thing beloved by all Lawler. In lieu. Now don't brag brag about yourself you once wrote. Let others point out your Berkshire's your good point. Well today Mr. President I am that. With a special privilege Angel. Of sharing your good points. As we have heard and as we know. George Bush was a charter member of the greatest generation. And we gather here to salute him his incredible service to our nation and the world. Are already edge in the marble time. After becoming the youngest naval aviator. He served an increasingly responsible positions. On behalf of his country. Congressman. Ambassador to China. And to the United Nations. Director of the CIA. And vice president. Then as history will faithfully record. He became one of our nation's flag in his presence. And beyond any death. Our nation's very best one term approach to. For millions and millions across the globe. The world became a better place because George Bush occupied the White House for four years. He was not considered a skilled speaker. But his deeds. Were quite eloquent. And he demonstrated their eloquence. Meyer carving them into the hard granite that's history. They expressed his moral character. And they reflected his. Decency. His boundless kindness. And consideration of others. His determination. All ways to do the right thing and always to do that. To the very best of his ability. They testified to a life Mobley live. He possessed a classic virtues of our civilization. And his face the same virtues that express what is really best. About this country. These same ideals were known to do and they were shared by our founding far. George Bush pushed template. And thought in word and indeed. He considered his choices. And then he chose wise. The Berlin Wall fell in November 1989. Less then one year ended his presidency. It was a remarkable triumph for American foreign policy. As joy is east and west German stance on the remains of that hated wall. George Bush could have joined man metaphorically. And claimed victory for the west. For America. And frankly for himself. But he did not. He knew better. He understood that humility to war and not humiliation. A fallen adversary. Was the very best pass to peace and reconciliation. And so he was able to unify Germany I was a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Notwithstanding. The initial reservations in France. The United Kingdom and the Soviet Union. Thus the Cold War ended in. Not with a bang. But with this sounds about how her rattling through a poli over the Kremlin. Oracle night in December 1990 want them. As the flag of the Soviet Union was lowered from the very last time. Need we asked about George Bush his courage. During World War II he risk his life in defense of something greater than himself. Decades later when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990. And began to brutalize kuwaitis. George Bush never wavered. This will not stand he said any got the rest of the world to join him in reversing that aggression. Yes that he had the courage of a warrior. But when the time came for prudent. He always maintained that the greater courage of a peacemaker. He ended the wars in Central America. He sat two nuclear arms reduction treaty. And he brought Israel and all of its Arab neighbors together face to face but the first task. The talk peace. His deeds for his fellow man always vote for him. Give someone else are hand he would say. And he did. When a friend just heard him show that you care he would say it and he did. Be kind of people he would say. And he was. To the parents of a young son who lost. Of a young son while cancer. He wrote I hope you'll live the rest of your lives but only happy memories of that wonderful so. Who is now safely talk to him God's loving arms around him. He's a wish for a kinder. Gentler nation. But not a cynical political slogan. It came honest and arm garbage from his soul. After they'll have to write out George and Barbara Bush continued to display their compassion. For others. Their dedication to the points of light. The Barbara Bush foundation for family literacy. And countless other charities. Is a model for all former first family's. Past. Present and future. Do these are usually can add one more source of his character. His family. As a friend want to put it. George Bush believe that family is a source of both personal strength. And the values one needs to face life. And of course history has shown that few families. Have accomplished as much as his it. Barbara wrote the book. On how to be a great firstly. His legacy lives on with Haitian children. Who have contributed so very much. To making our nation great. And who knows what the future will bring for his grandchildren. And their true. I've always been proud that George Bush used to describe our relationship as one of big brother and little over. He used to say that one of the things he liked best about me was that I were always telling what I thought. Even when I knew he didn't want to hear. Then we would haves and spirited discussion about that issue. But he had a very effective way of letting me know when the discussion was well. He would like it. Get me a decent baker if you're so Smart why my present you're not. You he was a leader. And he knew it. My hope is that in remembering the life of George Herbert Walker Bush. And in honoring his accomplishments. We will see that we are really praising what is best about our nation. The nation he dearly loved. And news bad news he embodied. There is more Hussein than time permits. And anyway when measured against the eloquence of George Bush's character analyzed. Our words are very inadequate. And so I can cleared these remarks with his workers. Written some years ago to his old tennis buddy. We've known each other a long time he wrote to me. We have shared joy and sadness. And time has indeed gone swiftly by. Now it races aren't even faster. And that makes me treasure even more this line of William Butler Yates about where man's glory began sending it. Namely with programs. My glory is I had viewed as such a friend. To which I reply. On behalf of his friends here today. Across America and throughout the world. We rejoice Mr. President that you are safely tucked in. And through the ages would God's loving arms around you. Because our gore and George. We're strip had viewed as our president. And as such your friend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.