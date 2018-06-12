Transcript for Bush granddaughters deliver readings at Texas funeral

And the first reading from the president's granddaughter. Marshall Lloyd bush. And patients. The steadfast so little lower never ceases. His mercies never come to an end. They are new every morning. Great is thy faithfulness. The lord is my person says my soul. Therefore I will hope in him. The lord is good to those who wait for him. To the sold it seeks him. It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the lower. For the lord will not cast off forever. But though he caused grief. He will have compassion. According to an abundance of his steadfast laugh. For he does not willingly I think athletics. Our grief the sons of men. Worth a look. Today's appointments. As some 23. The lord as shepherd. Shot it's. Can make it needs right down in green pastures. He really gets me is that there's still bars. He restore my soul. He lead a pain in the paths of righteousness. For his namesake. Yea though I watch at the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil. For thou art with me thy rod and their staffs they comfort me. Dow prepares to table before me in the presence of nine enemies. Don't know it just my head with oil. My cup run it's over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. And I would do well in the house the lawyer for at her.

