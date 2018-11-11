Transcript for The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 buildings in Northern California

this fire and likely more new fires sparked throughout the day to day. Let's get over to will car who is live in paradise. Good morning, rob. There's a large number of people missing because there's no cell service and because the damage is so extensive. The face of this building has been ripped off. As you're walking along, it looks like a bomb exploded across this community leaving nothing but rubble and heart break. Reporter: The death toll jumping in California's most destructive fire ever. Camp fire scorching more than 100,000 acres destroying 6,700 homes and buildings. Paradise looks like a war zone. This is what I was wearing Thursday. Reporter: SHAWN field is one of 27,000 people desperate to see what's left. Do you have any idea if your home is still standing? No. I asked the pg&e guy if I could pay him to take a picture. Reporter: The images are gasly. Homes turned to rubble. This is what's left of the cardiology unit. You can see twisted steel and debris. There's not much left. A nurse at the hospital lucky to be alive recalling the moments when she narrowly escaped. I couldn't stay there. The fire was right on me. My pants were catching on fire. I thought I was going to die right there. I banged on the door and two firefighters jumped out extinguished me, put me in the fire engine, put a fire blanket over me. Out of nowhere a dozer came through and saved our lives. It cleared a path. Reporter: Exhausted firefighters lining the roads before heading up to the frontlines. Law enforcement and good samaritans working around the clock helping helpless animals. Starving and roaming the streets. As fast as this fire hit, there was no time for people to get their animals out. People don't want to leave without their animals. Reporter: For some a ray of hope through the smoke. A community pulling together as volunteers hand out supplies to residents impacted by the fires. In another community a son receives good news about his mother. I'm looking for my mom barb Allen. I'm hoping she's listening to call her son or daughter. If anybody has seen her -- We seen her today. Where? Containment numbers have jumped, to 20% with this fire. We're expecting strong winds through the course of the day and the damage to paradise has already been done. Rob. Will, we are searching for any sort of good news. No doubt about that. Any kind of containment is welcome. Yesterday we talked to a number of victims of the fire. I came across one man who was witnessing another home burn alongside of me. We got to know his story. He evacuated his home during the night of the fire. Spent the night in the parking lot at the safety of the beach and had not seen his home or heard what happened. We went back to his home to check it out. This is what we found yesterday. We tried as long as we could. It was like a tornado hit. I wanted to get up and see if any horses survived. See what we got left. How you holding up emotionally? It's tough, real tough. Where's your place? Where do you live? Here. Your house is all right. Yeah. It's got to be a relief. I mean, I feel -- it's emotional. I bet. I bet. You can imagine the emotions. Rup -- running through that man. This man left six of his horses behind. He tended to them as soon as he got home. People will be more relieved in the coming days. The problem is we have anxious moments ahead. The Santa Anas are coming back. Let's look at the situations. We've got two pulses of upper level energy that will support more offshore winds, not just in southern California, but northern California as well. A number of fire weather alerts and wind alerts posted especially for the mountains and air quality is bad. Winds gusting to 60 miles per hour and single digit humidity. Gusts that will be easily over 20, 30, 40 miles an hour. Not just today. Looks like tomorrow as well. The weather situation not improving any time soon. Much more on this throughout the program. Guys back over to you. Rob, we appreciate you and your team bringing this story to us this morning. The weather conditions increasingly treacherous. We'll stay on this story. Throughout the show this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.