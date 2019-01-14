Captain Sully speaks out 10 years after 'Miracle on the Hudson' More Hero pilot Sully Sullenberger returns to the Hudson River to reflect on the day he safely landed a passenger plane on the water. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Captain Sully speaks out 10 years after 'Miracle on the Hudson' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 2009: Captain Sully Sullenberger recounts his decision to land his plane into the Hudson

Now Playing: Captain Sully speaks out 10 years after 'Miracle on the Hudson'

Now Playing: See how quickly flu germs spread in a classroom

Now Playing: New details on rescue of 13-year-old Jayme Closs

Now Playing: Sarah Thomas becomes 1st woman to officiate NFL playoff game

Now Playing: Storm causes icy, dangerous conditions for cars, flights

Now Playing: Teachers in Los Angeles set to strike as negotiations stall

Now Playing: Effects of government shutdown starting to show

Now Playing: New to the gym? Here's your at-home workout

Now Playing: Busy work schedule? Here's your at-home workout

Now Playing: Here's your at-home workout to get vacation ready

Now Playing: Here's your at-home workout to get wedding fit

Now Playing: Back from baby: Here's your at-home workout

Now Playing: 2 people injured after a shooting in a Utah mall

Now Playing: A mother and her long-lost daughter reunite after five decades of separation

Now Playing: Fire burns through the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut

Now Playing: The search continues for a missing mother in Ennis, Texas

Now Playing: Authorities are looking for connections between Jayme Closs and her accused kidnapper

Now Playing: Police officer killed in a shootout in Birmingham, Alabama

Now Playing: A Washington Post report claims President Trump concealed details of talks with Putin Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60358350,"title":"Captain Sully speaks out 10 years after 'Miracle on the Hudson'","duration":"3:04","description":"Hero pilot Sully Sullenberger returns to the Hudson River to reflect on the day he safely landed a passenger plane on the water. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/captain-sully-speaks-10-years-miracle-hudson-60358350","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}