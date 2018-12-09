Transcript for Carolina residents brace for 'storm of a lifetime' Florence

So manpele in they of the storm. And time to escape hurricane Florence and get out is now. Marciano in wrightsville beachorth Caro, braor the worst. This ioue forny people in that area. Reporter: It is, Michael they got to start to hustle today. This is tusiness district of it'slso the main road to get in Andere a main evacuation rouesterday W already cloggedus 70 miles he. This is also main most part. This grocery store is boarded U N for now but it will likely closed on this morning for fks who haven't moved yet, todaythe day to get ou residents in Carolin communities bracing for what many a calng the storm LI Y've your heart and nto rebuil ts home an cited it three weeks ago. How emotiona you when it come it to a category 4 hurricane? I had a bad omen this afternn andhen I got the email theasanr -- mandatory evacuation, it hi it's our dreamhome. I don't know what we'll ce back to. Approaching isstre it's also necessary. Importa T you're alive and can'tet that back. Use can be rebuilt. Reporter: That feeling S S. You're one of the fewinesses and everybe boarding up. Everybody.eporter: Ssnt know it's not just H T Ang the beach. Thesdistrict, a second camera corner from U show Y there's more water on their O the bridge to get outom wrpehere as well so that's why there so many evacuation orders that are this place. If you haven't left hetips. Gas upcar, G cash, fill your car with water,upplies and clothes because youet stuck somewhere else. If you are in a nonevaction zone and going to hunker down in your home, just stayre a tell people you're there ce something bad happens. Ot go out. Wat O Wal or takesix inches to you off Y feet and a foot T wi your car away. Wat out through the entire end of the storm. Michael. A right, thank you very much, rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.