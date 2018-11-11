Transcript for Celebrities forced to flee their homes due to California wildfires

First we want to go back to our top story, the California wild fires. The woolsey fire tearing through a section of southern California as well. That's prime real estate there. Pricey malibu. Celebrities among the many people who evacuated malibu learning about the homes they left behind. Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Geary, driving away from their home in malibu documenting it on social media. Going north instead of south to get away from the fire. Reporter: Later posting this photo sharing with fans that they lost their home in the fire. Rob driving through areas devastated by the flames. Sun up and the fire laying down some. It has done some damage here in the hills around malibu. Reporter: Up and coming actress Blanca blanco watching her home burn down on television. It was very sad. Reporter: Alyssa Milano sharing this update. My house is still standing. I'm on my way to bring firefighters water and food. Khloe Kardashian donating supplies tonights. I know that anything goes a long way for all these brave young men and women risking their lives for us. Reporter: Actor rain Wilson taking this video where the fire just missed his property. The iconic bachelor mansion seemingly unscathed. After reports a nearby home was destroyed. "U.S.A. Today" covering the wild fire, capturing these photos. Here's the bachelor mansion just like it is on the show looking absolutely terrific after this horrendous inferno came through. We've been talking about the celebrities impacted in malibu. We need to point out more than 6,000 homes destroyed. That's in just northern California. They're still counting the numbers in southern California. This impacting everybody up and down the state. I have personal friends of mine who had to evacuate and are still waiting to see if they can go back home. That's an important point. Let's get it back to rob Marciano who is taking a look at the conditions that don't look great. Rob, what are you seeing? The winds every day folks and celebrities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.