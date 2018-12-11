Celebs use social media to ask for help with California fires

Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler revealed that fires destroyed their homes, while other stars, including James Woods and Alyssa Milano, have asked their followers to help people in California.
2:23 | 11/12/18

