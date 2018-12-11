-
Now Playing: More than 20 people have been killed by the Camp Fire in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Several celebrities forced to flee Malibu homes
-
Now Playing: Tell us what you want, what you really, really, want! Spice Girls are back on tour
-
Now Playing: Celebs use social media to ask for help with California fires
-
Now Playing: How young girl thwarted a possible kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on what she would tell her pre-White House self
-
Now Playing: Statewide recount underway in Florida as other races hang in the balance
-
Now Playing: Strong winds, heat fuel California fires
-
Now Playing: California fire official describes historic wildfires from the front lines
-
Now Playing: California firefighters brace for worsening conditions as fires rage on
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for response to California fires
-
Now Playing: Entire California town destroyed by Camp Fire
-
Now Playing: What the devastation in California looks like from above
-
Now Playing: Supermodel Kate Upton and her husband welcome a baby girl
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo may provide answers in double murder case
-
Now Playing: Celebrities forced to flee their homes due to California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Trump is in France for Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Florida Secretary of State orders election vote recount
-
Now Playing: The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 buildings in Northern California