Transcript for Cell phone video shows police using stun gun on Chicago teen

We start with the dramatic video of police in Chicago using a stun gun at a student on her school. This is raising a lot of questions on how this incident was handled as we learn about what happened to the two officers involved. Reporter: This morning, disturbing cell phone video of a Chicago police officer tasing a 16-year-old girl at school. The video shows two police officers and a high school student in a confrontation while police say they were escorting her out of school. She had to walk the other way. Reporter: Howard, seen on the ground fighting back as police tried to handcuff her. One officer appears to aim his taser at the teen while stepping on her leg. Watch as Howard tries to reach for the taser, the officer swinging back. Police say the incident occurred after Howard whose family says has a history of behavioral issues, was asked to leave class for having her cell phone out. What you don't see, being said, is Howard biting an officer. Cauing her to fall down a flight of stairs. These photos being shared with ABC news saying they are scars from the altercation. He pushed me, and was causing me to fall down the stairs and I grabbed his vest and we all fell down the stairs. Reporter: Howard's father who was called to the school to pick up his father, stunned as he witnessed the tasing. Pleading with him she can't breathe. He's sitting on top of her. He had his foot on her back, on her stomach. The female officer close-handed punches her in the face. In the jaw. Reporter: Her father telling ABC news he blames the school for not following the protocol he says they agreed to in this behavioral intervention plan stating the teen should have been allowed to speak with a counselor first. Now Chicago public school officials call the incident disturbing. They are now asking for a full investigation. Police say the two officers involved will not be returning to the school. They are on medical leave and then will eventually be reassigned when they return. Video is hard to watch. The father was actually there and saw this unfold because he was called to the school. You can imagine just why he's so upset. Watching this happen to your

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.