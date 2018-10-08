Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of deadly protests

More
A state of emergency was declared in Virginia ahead of the first anniversary of the white nationalist protest where Heather Heyer was killed.
2:25 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of deadly protests
Robin. All righ hankyou. Now to a statergency CL virnia as approachhe year mark O that viont white nationalist ot crl last year.a counterprotest Heather there now frs about what uld happen weekend and E P the lates White ns are planning unitehite rallies around the countrying thee-year anniversary their deadly event in charlottesville. [ Chanting these ages of men marching on the university of VI campus S T country. The group convergnttesville protesting plans em the statue robert E. Lee. E tension building weend.e violencenly escalating. S in the tree demonstrators clashed with counterotesters. Turnthe sts of charlottesville into a battle zo andhe panic and chaos. A car plowing through a cwd of people lvingstders my sister. Was killed.this morni the allegeder, James Alex fields ITI nd barow facing charges murder a CING a hate crime. Her's says sometimes comes to the crash Iften go do there on my N in tvening sometimes or O stopnd read the messages peopleave left D absorb energy. Ter: This weekend rallies areed across the coy, C. And charlottesvie both under of ergency. Cit. E know tt we ha people coming to our cityor T sole purpose of spenghate. It didn't make sense lastea and doesnake senseno Reporter: And there are plans ce both here and chttd in D.C. To deal with those protesters.you C seehe memorial set up re charlottesvilan died without a sites. There sayf you are seen with gun in T areas, U will be sted. Robin. Hopefully this time the ill step in D, of course, we're thinking of Heather Heyer's family this mog. Thanyou very much. Now to a collegeasall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57130977,"title":"Charlottesville prepares for anniversary of deadly protests","duration":"2:25","description":"A state of emergency was declared in Virginia ahead of the first anniversary of the white nationalist protest where Heather Heyer was killed.","url":"/GMA/News/video/charlottesville-prepares-anniversary-deadly-protests-57130977","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.