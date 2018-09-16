Transcript for Chef feeds North Carolina evacuees

. Sleep be. Breathe Right. North carolinathose evacuated in the aftermath of Florence showin are making a difference. Hello people of ameri Reporr: Entire island. Now he If anybody is hungry, we're Goin feed them you know it. Reporter:f Jose andas. Af volunteers are chefs fo Carolin I love thesys. Ey're amazg heros. Reporter: They aim to serve 150,000 mefor people waiting for flood waters to subside. Iu're wet a and your childare looking at you sang they'ungry, theest a mble platef food. Reporter: A hot meal for wear first responders and for at least 14,000 evacuees S in shelters across north Cana. We have the back of the truck of food. We're inging howany meals? 1,000. 00me're T it ? Five ters. Five shelters THA go from 50 pele to 300 op Rorter: Aga, chef andas is in it for the long haul. We're here to feed anybody that nelp. We're going to deliver bye. Chef Andreas up their kitchens in advance of the storm coming in in wilmingtora they've be on the grndce day one making ae impact. Thvery plate they serve. What about him is you can tell he's ha a great Absolut A helping a lots ofple. Tadrienne. Coming up on "Gma," the main

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.