5 confirmed dead as severe storms hit Northeast

More
About 360,000 customers are still without power due to severe weather, including thunderstorms, flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.
3:12 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 confirmed dead as severe storms hit Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55200632,"title":"5 confirmed dead as severe storms hit Northeast ","duration":"3:12","description":"About 360,000 customers are still without power due to severe weather, including thunderstorms, flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.","url":"/GMA/News/video/confirmed-dead-severe-storms-hit-northeast-55200632","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.