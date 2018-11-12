Transcript for Controversy surrounds sentencing of Baylor student accused of rape

Thank you very much. Now to the uproar over a former fraternity president at Baylor accused of sexually assaulting a woman getting no jail time. Janai Norman is here with the story. Reporter: Good morning. The judge in this case has been criticized before for handing down what some consider light sentences in sexual assault cases. The controversial ruling has left the victim and her family outraged. Do you have anything to say? Reporter: Overnight route Jake after former fraternity president Jacob Anderson who is accused of violently assaulting and choking a woman walks free. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. No, no, no, no. Reporter: Inside the Texas courthouse, tensions boiled over. Everybody just needs to chill out. Reporter: Anderson was accused of raping a woman at a fraternity party in 2016 allegedly gagging her until she passed out and then leaving her unconscious body outside. Prosecutors never charged Anderson with assault. Instead he pled no contest to the lesser crime of unlawful restraint. The judge accepted the deal which includes a fine and mandatory counseling but allows the 23-year-old to avoid registering as a sex offender. The crime he pled to is a felony and typically carries a sentence of two to ten years in prison. But the judge sentencing Anderson to just three years' probation. Anderson's accuser is condemning the ruling writing I am devastated by your decision. I have to live with the fact that after all these years no justice was achieved. And earlier this year the same judge allowed another convicted assailant to serve their 30-day jail sentence on weekends only so they could continue their college courses. So, as you can imagine, raising lots of eyebrow, that judge. Rightfully so. Janai, thanks so much.

