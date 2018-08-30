Ex-cop who shot unarmed black teen sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ex-Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, who is white, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2017 murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.
0:32 | 08/30/18

