Dangerously high temperatures blast East Coast

More
Historic floods, tornadoes and extreme heat are wreaking havoc across the country and millions are exposed to sweltering temperatures on the East Coast.
0:55 | 07/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerously high temperatures blast East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56309960,"title":"Dangerously high temperatures blast East Coast","duration":"0:55","description":"Historic floods, tornadoes and extreme heat are wreaking havoc across the country and millions are exposed to sweltering temperatures on the East Coast.","url":"/GMA/News/video/dangerously-high-temperatures-blast-east-coast-56309960","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.