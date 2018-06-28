Transcript for New details on father of 2 killed while camping

The latest on that camping murder mystery in California where a father was killed inside a tent while camping with his two young daughters and the coroner's office release their findings and a string of unsolve shootings in the area and kayna Whitworth is in calabasas with the latest. Reporter: George, good morning. So the coroner's office saying 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette was shot in the head. That's a much different report than we got from authorities earlier in the week when they said he was shot in the torso. Police also now confirming they are investigating past shootings in the area. This morning, as police hunt for the person behind the gun that killed Tristan Beaudette, the L.A. County coroner's office confirming that the 35-year-old died from a bullet wound to the head. The father of two was sleeping in a tent with his young daughters here at malibu state creek park when shot and killed around 4:45 and he had taken his girls camping so his wife could study. The children not injured. The relative came over immediately saw the problem and helped the girls and called the police. Reporter: This is just the latest in a series of Pfeifer shootings in less than two years in and around the park. The most recent one taking place on June 18th just five days before Beaudette was killed. Police say they're working with the California state parks department to compare any similar shooting incidents but % this morning it's unclear if they're connected. I just woke up to a stinging pain in my arm. Reporter: James Rogers says he was sleeping in a hammock just south of malibu creek when he was struck by a pellet gun back in 2016. Rogers says he needed surgery to remove the shrapnel from his wound. I never used to think about humans as being part of the danger out there. That changed my view on things. Reporter: So at least three other shootings have been reported in the last year and authorities aren't saying if they're connected but they have increased patrols around the park and campground is closed till further notice. Coming up the story behind

