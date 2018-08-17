Transcript for New details on husband arrested for killing wife, daughters

right now, starting with the major developments in the disappearance of that pregnant mother and her two daughters and police have found the bod idys of all three. Her husband confessing to killing them after hours after pleading for their return. ABC's Clayton Sandell has the latest and you spoke with friends who said they never thought something like this was possible. Reporter: And good morning, David. Yeah, that's right. Friends say that Chris wats always seemed like a devoted father and family man, but when his family went missing, they say he never cried once, never showed any emotion. That was behavior, they say, they enow recognize as a major red flag. Shackled and wearing an Orange jump suit, christs listened as a judge read him his rights, uttering few words. Just days earlier, Watts was talking a lot more on TV, pleading for his missing family to come home. If you are out there, just come back. Reporter: But on Thursday, police believed they found the body of 34-year-old shanann Watts on a petroleum company where her husband used to work, and her two daughters nearby. Shn, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste vanished Monday. Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant, missing a doctor's announcement. Watts and shanann had a disagreement earlier that day. We had an emotional conversation, but I'll leave it at that. I feel so stid, like, we were duped. Reporter: Close friends of the wattsefore Chris' arrest, standing by his side, even opening their own home Tuesday night. We feel so stupid about that now, like, trusting him to stay the night in the same house as our daughter. We will never let that go. We thought we were doing the right thing by trying to be a good friend to him. Reporter: Later learning of Chris' arrest, and according to Denver 7 news, a report from two law enforcemt sources about his apparent confession. Do you feel betrayed? Oh, my god. Yeah, like -- At in time in the 48, 72 hours we were with him did he ever, ever show remorse. He never once cried, which I guess now a red flag. He was worried with how this -- he is being looked at, you know what I mean? He was worried wh what people were saying. Reporter: Very concerned with how he was being perceived. I didn't think much of it, until that FBI agent was, like, unds like he is looking for ideas. Reporter: The girls' bodies were fou concealed in oil in gas tanks. The petroleum company where Watts works, fired him on the same D he was arrested. Clayton, our thanks to you again this morning. I want to bring in former FBI agent Brad Garrett, and you have studied so many of these interviews with people who then turn suspects. This husband had just been pleadi for his wives a return hours before this reported confession, and I wanted you to take a look at what you made of this. Okay. If you are out there, just co back. I just want them back. I just want them to come back. What do you see immediately there? Okay. So you have a guy using the word, I want her to come back. That's telling me, David, that he knows exactly where she is. Want is an interesting word to use, and you get the feeling, like, he wants to make impression on us, but we know he is really lying. It was what he said, Brad, in particular, about the children to me. Talking about the dinner hour. Here it is. Lastnight, like, during, you know, when they usually eat dinner, it was just, like, I miss them, like, I miss telling them, hey, you have got to eat that or you won't get your dessert. If you look at I miss it almost sounds like in the past tense. He knows what has happened, but the important thing in this interview, David, he really focuses on himself and what the police are doing. He doesn't mention his wife that's pregnant, that's missing. It's really all about me and about what the police are doing. And right down to his body language, Brad. His arms are crossed. His arms are crossed. He looks down a couple of times, you know, he talks in generalities. When he tries to fill in that blank between 2:00 A.M. And 5:00 A.M., he doesn't give you any information, and that's telling. It's heartbreaking when you think about the pregnant mom and those two little girls. Thank you for helping us break it down. Sure. Appreciate it.

