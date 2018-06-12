Transcript for Dozens injured inside Amazon warehouse after robot mishap

A robot punctured a can of bear spray sickening dozens. This is raising concerns. Good morning. One worker is still in critical condition this morning after being exposed to fumes from bear repellent. This robot accidentally punctured a can of bear repellent and released a chemical which is the main ingredient in pepper spray. This happened in a massive 1.3 million square footwear house. Employees, they were complaining of difficulty breathing, burning throats. What is Amazon saying? About the robots and whatnot, they say these robots do not replace human workers. They have 100,000 globally and plan to add more but the retail wholesale and department store union are firing back saying their automated robots put humans in life-threatening danger. The richest company in the world cannot continue to be let off the hook for putting hard working people's lives at risk. Amazon saying the safety is of their top priority. The employees plan to be released from the hospital today. We reached out to see if it will impact holiday deliveries. They are not responding but the labor union is fighting back.

