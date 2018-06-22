{"id":56082835,"title":"Driver lucky to be alive after out-of-control car goes airborne","duration":"0:35","description":"A speeding car lost control near a gas station in Mississippi, and is seen on video going airborne and flipping -- with the driver walking away with minor injuries.","url":"/GMA/News/video/driver-lucky-alive-control-car-airborne-56082835","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}