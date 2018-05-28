Transcript for Immediate evacuations ordered due to Hawaii volcano

Still dealing with that volcanic emergency in Hawaii ernight. Authorits ordering immediate acuation due to fast-moving lava as some ofhe worst fears on T big island areeing realized. The lava flow reachin the sounds of a germal plant and M Gonzalez is in Hawaii th the latest. Marci, good morning. Reporter: Hi, guys, good morning. One of Tse fissuresrupting on the other side of the S. You can see I lightin up the earlrning sky and the lava flow has now entered the nearby geothermal plant sparking concert the 2,000-degree lava pouring over wells could send hydrogen Sul spewing into T air. The governor wasere over the weekend trying to reassure residentshere is no health risk. The marine are on dby prepared to potential airlift residents from the surund neighborhoods the lava keeps spreading here cutting off more ets. More than 40 houses described and that keeps climbin as vers of lava spread and more ures open. 3 1/2 weeks after this volcanic emergency began geologists say this shows no signs of stoppg. Guys, back to U. So much to be coned about and those images are just stunning. Marci, tnk you.

