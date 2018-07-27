Facebook stock plummets nearly 20 percent in 2 days

More
The tech giant's stock dropped 19 percent and lost nearly $120 billion in just 24 hours, which is believed to be the biggest one-day loss for a U.S. company in history.
0:54 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook stock plummets nearly 20 percent in 2 days

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56861008,"title":"Facebook stock plummets nearly 20 percent in 2 days","duration":"0:54","description":"The tech giant's stock dropped 19 percent and lost nearly $120 billion in just 24 hours, which is believed to be the biggest one-day loss for a U.S. company in history. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/facebook-stock-plummets-20-percent-days-56861008","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.