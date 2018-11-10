Transcript for Falling kittens rescued from Hurricane Michael

Look I want you to meet some some sort of survivors. Is therefore a little kittens they are we just discovered them in this home. We talked the owners of this home and they told us a story of how they rode out the storm and as they were leaving because assume it was collapsing on them these kittens. Fell out of the ceiling. Into the kitchen they didn't even know that they were alive but there what is CNN com now balked kittens come out with. Florida savings hidden in my the ticket to the cadence is a yacht down out Watson to the market do the stadium but we house. So they don't know the mother and and they just know that there are for kids now that need a home they are cold they're frightened. They're hungry so we just we just got I'm gonna try to get him with a more comfortable that's home like this show cute he's so many. So be it animals like this that need help now be part of the story as we go forward for the recovery efforts per game Michael got to get an answer them one in the going to be Michael.

