Transcript for New fallout after viral confrontation between high schoolers, Native Americans

Let's turn to new developments in the con confrontation that went viral. Another video is raising new questions about what really happen before the incident. And the teen at the center of it all is now speaking out. Eielle reshef has the latest. Reporter: Overnight, one of the teens at the center of this now viral encounter. Defending himself. Saying these initial images don't tell the whole story. Go back to Reporter: It's Nick Sandmann, appearing to stare down Nathan Phillips. Surrounded bay crowd of teens, many wearing make America great again hats, sparking an internet fire storm. Sandmann now saying he and his family having death threats. Claiming I was not making faces at the pro tester. I did smile at one point. I wanted hum to know I wasn't going to become angry or provoked into a larger Von Fron occasion. Phillips claims the teens were chanting build that wall. This morning, new video shedding light on the moments before and after the incident. A separate group of protesters can be heard hurling words at students. A bunch of future school students. Reporter: That's when Phillips approached the crowd. He said he was trying to calm the situation. If they're own instructors, teachers, chaperones would have handled the situation right from the beginning, it would never have happened. We know that the krouz dispersed peace pli in the end. Sandman sxwrn N thanked the man for his service and said he wished him no hard. They promised an investigation. Even discipline nation action against them. Even expulsion. I have to say, I saw the first image on Saturday morning. It seemed absolutely outrageous. But it shows what you can do with editing footage. This was a much much more complicated story. It appears, at least, this young man was trying to do the right thing in some measure. He didn't do it perfectly, but trying. Reporter: There was a rush to judgment by a lot of people. It's a teachable moment in our country. It was a very lengthy video. An hour and 45 minutes, I watched. It was hard to take a snippet. We have new developments surrounding the suicide of U.S.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.