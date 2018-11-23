Family demands answers for Tennessee driver killed by concrete dropped from overpass

Joe Shelton, 54, was killed by a "random act of violence" while driving to work Tuesday morning, and police do not have any suspects.
1:57 | 11/23/18

Family demands answers for Tennessee driver killed by concrete dropped from overpass

