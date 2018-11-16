FBI, Aruba authorities investigate woman's cruise ship death

A 52-year-old woman fell 14 stories onto a life boat while sailing on a Princess cruise between Curacao and Aruba with her husband, whom authorities have said is not a suspect at this time.
1:30 | 11/16/18

