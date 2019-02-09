Transcript for Firsthand look at Dorian's devastation in the Bahamas

I want to bring in Bruce sawyer who rode out the storm in abaco island in the Bahamas. Bruce, we are so glad you're safe and able to join us this morning. Good morning to you. Tell us what you're seeing right now. Right now we just have the lingering effects of the storm. We have about 15-mile-an-hour winds and rain and a little bit of lightning. When you look outside your windows and see your neighborhood there, what are you talking about in terms of devastation? There's houses that are torn apart. There's tree limbs in the road. I can't even -- we couldn't even evacuate right now if we needed to. Just there's no green shrubbery left. It's just shredded. It looked like a bomb went off. Completely gone. Have you heard from your neighbors? Do you know if people are okay? Actually I have heard from some. When the sun comes out or when it gets a little bit better I'm actually going to check on them. I've had friends calling me and asking to check on their family members for them. And for the folks who did ride out the storm I understand some -- in addition to yourself some of your neighbors did ride that storm out there. Yes, they did. Is it true you saw and heard stories about people evacuating during the storm? Yeah, actually on the -- I heard that there was someone -- their house was being ripped apart and they were calling for help and they had to wait until the eye wall until they could move. There was nothing they could do. So in terms of the damage there now are you talking mostly about flooding? Is it structural? Structural, yes. I think when the eye wall hit we had 200 plus-mile-an-hour winds and that ripped everybody's roofs and destroyed everybody's structure and houses. Can you tell us what that was like to ride that storm out as it sat there for hours over your island? Probably one of the most terrifying things that's ever happened to me. The windows were caving. The doors were caving in. I honestly thought that our roof was going to be ripped off as And you've survived and rode out other storms in the past. How does this one, Dorian, compare to what you've experienced before? It doesn't compare at all. I was never scared in the storms before. This one I was terrified. And your biggest concerns for your community now as the sun comes up there, Bruce? Is the biggest is making sure everybody is safe. Well, we certainly hope that is the case. We are glad you are safe and joining us this morning. Bruce sawyer there on abaco island, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.