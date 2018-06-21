Transcript for Flash flooding hits towns from Texas to Pennsylvania

Thank you, David. Now to severe storms overnight. Parts of Pennsylvania pounded by torrential downpours forcing emergency rescues and parts of Texas soaked by more than a foot of rain. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Texas with the latest. Reporter: Good morning. I'm standing on a three-lane roadway that is submerged in water. You see the cars flooded out just behind me off in the distance there. This community, this region taking a real pounding overnight. Overnight extreme flash flooding sweeping through towns from Texas to Pennsylvania. Oh, my god. Reporter: Entire neighborhoods in weslaco, Texas, underwater. Roads washed away and fish washing and going for a swim in the streets. Watch as this Texas state trooper pulls a woman out of the tide. Not far away these two neck deep wading through the rushing water. These aerials showing the storm's strength. More than 15 inches of rain in areas already hit hard by hurricane Harvey last August and just outside Pittsburgh -- I cannot even believe this right now. Reporter: Raging rapids sweeping away car after car. This one rolling over in a flooded parking lot. Oh. No. That one is done, dude. Reporter: Main roads turning into murky rivers. We don't have a street anymore. It is now a river. Reporter: Forcing several swift water rescues. The water so high, first responders using boats to save those trapped. This man standing on his car waiting for help. That guy is still in his car. He's standing on it. Reporter: And this morning, they hope the water will recede and residents can get back to their homes. All of this is reminiscent of hurricane Harvey that hit a year ago this month. Robin. All right, Marcus, thank you.

