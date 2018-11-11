Transcript for Florida Secretary of State orders election vote recount

We are going to move on to the other big story of the morning. It is official five days after the polls closed we're heading into another recount in the crucial swing state of Florida. Slim margins of victory in two major races including one for senate and the other for governor are triggering mandatory recounts. ABC's Victor Oquendo has more. Reporter: The fight from Florida is far from over. The secretary of state ordering a recount in races still too close to call. State law requiring a machine recount when the leading candidate's margin is half a percentage point or less. In the governor's race Ron Desantis held a slight lead over Andrew Gillum of about 33,000 votes falling under that half point threshold. For U.S. Senate it's even tighter. Rick Scott ahead of Democrat bill Nelson by .15%. About 12,000 votes out of more than 8 million ballots cast. Anger from those on both sides of the political divide pouring out on the streets with accusations of voter fraud, voter suppression and abuse of power. Gillum conceded to Desantis on election night, but with results narrowing, a reversal. I'm replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote. Reporter: Meanwhile Desantis already looking ahead. Since the election we've begun our transition efforts to build an administration that can secure Florida's future. Reporter: In the senate race lawsuits have been filed by both camp, Scott claims Nelson is trying to steal the election. While Nelson accuses Scott of attempting to stop officials from counting every ballot. Victor, these races are going to go through a machine recount. What's the difference between that and a manual recount? Eva, that machine recount means all the ballots will be refed through the county machines. Those results are due by Thursday. If any of the races fall within a quarter of a percentage point, they turn to a hand recount. But that's only for specific ballots. They'll be looking at over and under votes. Those are ballots where people voted for too many candidates or no candidates. Thanks Victor Oquendo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.