George W. Bush eulogizes his father through tears, laughter

More
The eldest son of George H.W. Bush spoke about his father during a service at Washington National Cathedral.
13:05 | 12/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George W. Bush eulogizes his father through tears, laughter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59628608,"title":"George W. Bush eulogizes his father through tears, laughter","duration":"13:05","description":"The eldest son of George H.W. Bush spoke about his father during a service at Washington National Cathedral.","url":"/GMA/News/video/george-bush-eulogizes-father-tears-laughter-59628608","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.