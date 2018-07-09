Free after five years in captivity, American hostage mom speaks out In her first television interview, Caitlan Coleman Boyle describes how she defied her captors, suffering beatings and abuse while she tried to raise and educate her three children born into captivity.

War Photographer spent 81 days in captivity in Syria In April 2013, Jonathan Alpeyrie became one of the first western journalists to be captured by Syrian rebels.

American citizen and his wife freed from captivity in Venezuela Joshua Holt was held captive for two years after marrying a Venezuelan woman he met online; the police accused them both of dealing weapons and plotting to undermine the government.