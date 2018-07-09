Girl describes surviving 9 months in captivity

Abby Hernandez told ABC News she was locked in a soundproof shipping container after a stranger picked her up on her walk home from school in 2013.
4:02 | 09/07/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl describes surviving 9 months in captivity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

